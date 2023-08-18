Sion Mills prepares to say farewell to Fr Canning

Saturday night in Sion Mills will be one of sorrow for the people of the village as they say farewell to their beloved parish priest, Fr Thomas Canning, as he departs for pastures new.

Fr Canning has been part of the fabric of the village since arriving in St Theresa’s in 2017.

Community worker, Andy Patton, spoke glowingly of Fr Canning, who will be honoured at a ‘farewell party’ in the Bog Hall on Saturday evening.

Mr Patton commented, “We are so, so, sorry to see Fr Thomas departs the village; practically devastated to be honest.

“He was a breath of fresh air in Sion Mills; a compassionate, very Christian and thoughtful man, who got on with everyone he met, no matter their religious denomination.

“I was an altar boy in my younger years and so, I’ve seen many priests come and go in Sion, but it’s safe to say that Fr Canning has stood out in my eyes.”

Mr Patton highlighted the work within the community during the priest’s six-year stint.

He remarked, “Fr Thomas has always been a man who has the community at heart, in particular cross community. Last year, Fr Thomas, alongside Reverend Jonathan McFarland, received an award from the-then Mayor Graham Warke for their sterling pastoral care in Sion Mills during pandemic times. I remember standing alongside both men, and other volunteers, in the Bog Hall in full PPE gear preparing packages for the vulnerable during the pandemic. This clearly shows the measure of the man. I cannot quantify how many people Fr Thomas has helped in his time, and he will forever be held in the highest esteem in Sion Mills”

Talking of Saturday evening’s festivities, Mr Patton commented, “Fr Thomas will be accompanied into the all flanked by two pipers to a waiting audience, which will include his family, who will be situated at the front. This will be followed by speeches from locals and representatives of the Church of Ireland and Presbyterian churches in Sion and an evening of Irish music.

“Fr Thomas is something of a pianist, so we will be bringing in a piano, allowing him the opportunity to tinkle the ivories and show off his musical skills.

“It’s going to be a wonderful night, although undoubtedly there will be a lot of tears, too.”