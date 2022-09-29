Skydiving Fintona family raises £9,000 for charities

A GENEROUS Fintona family has raised over £9,000 for two charities through a skydive, coffee morning and sponsored haircut.

The money raised by various members of the Wilson clan has been split equally between the Alzheimer’s Society and Air Ambulance NI.

Determined to make a difference for the two charities, Laura Evans, Lyndsey McCay and Rebecca Browne took to the skies, completing a tandem skydive in August.

Fellow family member, Noelle Wilson, also organised a coffee morning in Fintona at the start of this month.

And Laura also took part in a sponsored haircut, cutting off 14 inches and donating it to Little Princess Trust.

‘BLOWN AWAY’

Laura said, “We have been blown away by all the support we have received and would like to sincerely thank everyone who gave so generously to make this donation to Alzheimer’s Society and Air Ambulance NI possible.”

Linzi Stewart, community fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Society in Northern Ireland, said, “We are extremely grateful to the Wilson family for supporting Alzheimer’s Society and raising such an amazing amount.

“We know that people living with dementia have been one of the most affected groups by Covid-19 and whilst the current situation has been difficult for fundraising, the demand for our services has increased.

“That’s why we are so thankful for the support we receive from local communities across Northern Ireland and people like Noelle, Laura, Lyndsey and Rebecca who choose to fundraise for us – it really does help us to support people affected by dementia across Northern Ireland now, when they need us most.”

l If you would like to make a donation and support Noelle, Laura, Lyndsey and Rebecca’s fundraising for Alzheimer’s Society and Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, please visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/a-skydive-for-air-ambulance-ni-and-alzheimers.