Sky’s the limit for Tyrone teen recovering from brain injury

A COOKSTOWN teenager who suffered a “horrifying” brain injury has fulfilled her life-long dream of being an air traffic controller.

13-year-old Anna Neville suffered a serious brain injury after a traumatic motor cross accident in October 2019 and now lives with life-long after effects.

Anna was invited to Dublin airport where she was able sit in the air traffic controller’s chair and carry out one of the most important jobs in the aviation industry for the day.

“She’s always been very curious,” said Andrew, Anna’s father. “We live underneath the flight path to America, so she would always watch the planes, wondering where they were going. She’d always wanted to be an air traffic controller – to get in the tower and see how it all worked.”

Anna’s wish came true thanks to the Make-A-Wish UK charity, which helps children and young people facing often difficult circumstances dreams come true.

Recounting the accident, Anna’s mum Grace said, “It was the day after her 11th birthday, I was hoping she’d want to go for a girly spa day, but she just wanted to be with her brothers who were going to Magilligan Moto X track near Limavady. She was so excited to spend the day on her bike. They were just on their second set of laps when everything went wrong.”

Andrew said, “I saw Anna come off her bike. I ran as fast as I could to go help her. The way she was lying – I knew things were really bad.”

Hearing Andrew shout for help, Grace ran over to find blood pouring from her daughter’s ears, nose and mouth.

Grace added, “It was so awful. Her eyes were rolling back in her head. I didn’t know what to do. Nobody did.”

Having suffered injury to every part of her brain, Anna was not expected to survive and remained highly critical for 72 hours.

In February 2020 she was able to return home and continue her recovery.

“She has never given up on her dream to be an air traffic controller. Even in hospital, she would lie in her bed listening to the planes fly out of Belfast City,” Grace said.

She added, “It was one of the only things she would react to. When Make-A-Wish told Anna that they could help make that wish come true, she just had the biggest smile on her face.”

Grace and Andrew travelled with Anna and her brothers, Benjamin and David, to Dublin Airport on March 19 in a limousine provided by Make-A-Wish UK.

There she was able to visit the air traffic control tower in a personalised guided tour and enjoy a front-seat view of the planes taking off.

Anna continues to suffer from fatigue and memory issues but has defied all medical expectations by returning to full-time education.

Grace said, “It has given us a new perspective on life. You just appreciate the little things. We appreciate all the good days now, and Anna’s wish coming true was a very, very good day.”

With each wish costing an average of £2,500, Make-A-Wish UK hopes to raise at least £90,000 by World Wish Day (April 29) to help grant wishes still waiting in Northern Ireland and beyond.

To donate, visit https://www.make-a-wish.org.uk/northern-ireland.