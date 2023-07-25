‘Soul of the family’ Aaron remembered

A STRABANE man who was killed in a road traffic accident in December 2021, has been remembered this week, as part of Bereaved parents Awareness Month.

Aaron Harkin was just 25 years old when his Volkswagen Transporter van was involved in a collision with a Scania cement lorry. His death sent shockwaves through the community.

July is National Bereaved Parents Awareness Month, a month dedicated to a parent’s journey through bereavement after the loss of a child.

This week, a spokesperson for the family spoke to the Chronicle about the families’ journey following Aaron’s death.

“Aaron was a quiet wee boy growing up, but lovely,” they said. “As he grew older, Aaron became a bit of a joker, always loved playing tricks and practical jokes on people. He became more outgoing and always enjoyed the craic with his many friends; Aaron was so well-loved by everyone who met him. A lot of his friends were having babies – Aaron had two boys of his own in Ashton and Brody – and they were beginning to live a fruitful life; it’s a shame Aaron never got to live his.”

Aaron was working in the construction business and was undergoing a plumbing apprenticeship, which he was on the verge of completing when tragedy struck. He had gone out on a call during Storm Barra in December 2021.

The spokesperson continued, “The family actually heard through Facebook initially, that there had been an accident involving a Nicor van on the Derry Road, but knew nothing more than that. News began to filter through that Aaron was involved in it but, as far as they knew, he was ok.

It was only about an hour after the accident the terrible news that Aaron died filtered through. Everyone in the family was utterly heart-broken at receiving the news

“Aaron was buried a few days later on his 26th birthday just before Christmas.

Aaron loved his birthday and Christmas so that was particularly hard for everyone. The family members tried to keep the holiday light for the kids but, given the loss experienced it was hard; everyone was just so numb.”

Aaron’s parents Ann and Martin also spoke lovingly of Aaron this week. They said, “We lost our precious son Aaron on December 7 2021.

“He was a loving son, brother, partner and father to his two boys; his youngest was only 15 months old when Aaron tragically lost his life.

Aaron lived his short life to the full, was the life and soul of our family and to his many friends and he is forever sorely missed.

“The pain of his loss is so immense, not a day passes that Aaron is not thought about and mentioned. It’s a comfort keeping his memory alive for us all.”

Following Aaron’s death, the family found a some semblance of solace after contacting ‘Life After’, a counselling service which helps bereaved families deal with the death of a love one.

“Life After helped the family so much through support and monthly meetings where everyone talks through their feelings,” Ann and Martin said.

“We still think and talk about Aaron every day. People say that it’ll get easier but it never does; until you go through that pain you’ll never know.”