South West Age Partnership celebrates 25 year milestone

SOUTH West Age Partnership (SWAP), a group which offers support and ‘a voice’ to older people in the Omagh district, is celebrating 25 years in existence.

SWAP was established in 1998 under the name of ‘Senior Citizens Consortium Sperrin Lakeland’.

Now, with the same motives as set out in its early years, the group is purposed with giving older people in the west a voice.

Their ethos is straightforward one – ‘a group run by older people, for older people.’

In a speech delivered at an event to celebrate the milestone, Cllr Thomas O’Reilly, chair of Fermanagh & Omagh District Council, said, “South West Age Partnership currently works with almost 100 groups supporting older people and delivering community services and activities to promote positive, active and healthy ageing.

“It also connects older people with each other, other generations and key agencies and influencers to transform the lives of older people.”

The group has been involved in a recent initiative which saw the development of a ‘Reminiscence Trail’ at Omagh’s Lovers Retreat.

Cllr O’Reilly expressed the council’s commitment to ensuring that older residents in the district live more ‘independent, engaged and socially connected lives’ – and how the role of SWAP is crucial in seeing this commitment fulfilled.

“South West Age Partnership is a key organisation within our district as it provides vital support services and activities to you and all of our older residents which helps to reduce loneliness and isolation and improves emotional and physical wellbeing.

“It is also key due to the rurality of our district and as a result it is very important to ensure that the voices and needs of our older people are heard as widely as possible.”

Mr O’Reilly concluded by expressing appreciation to key figure, Allison Forbes, manager of South West Age Partnership, on her dedicated work with SWAP. “I would like to commend Allison Forbes for your on-going work and commitment to South West Age Partnership and for championing the voice of our older residents and the contribution they continue to make in our District.

“Your work has not gone unnoticed – it has made a tangible difference to the lives of so many and is very much appreciated.”