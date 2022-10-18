This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Southern Trust celebrates the achievements of social workers

  • 18 October 2022
Southern Trust celebrates the achievements of social workers
Southern Trust staff who participated in the first professional Social Work Forum since the pandemic started.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 18 October 2022
2 minutes read

Related articles:

Mental health service for infants making an important impact A splash of paint and pride in Newtown Rainbow flags flying high ahead of Omagh Pride 2022 Ballygawley community celebrates Fr O’Dwyer’s 40 years

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY