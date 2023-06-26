Special Olympics success for Tyrone athletes

Four gold medals – and the same amount of proud Tyrone athletes – will be flying into Dublin today (Monday), as they return home with their spoils after a hugely successful Special Olympic Games.

Stepping off the plane at Dublin airport this morning will be double Olympic gold medallist, Sammy Jo Sweeney, gold medallists, Eamon Quinn and Ray Singleton, and one of the youngest and most talented competitors to take part in the games, Ellie Armstrong.

Speaking with Paul Sweeney, the proud father of Sammy Joe, he explained the magnitude of what these Tyrone athletes accomplished in Germany over the last few weeks.

“All four of those who competed done superbly well,” began Paul, reflecting on what has been a historic games for the Red Hand county.

Sammy Joe, who has established herself as a leading name in the world of bocce, a sport which resembles bowls, competed across three divisions.

“In the singles, Sammy Jo did not reach the podium,” said Paul, “however, she bagged a gold in her other two divisions.”

Playing alongside Catriona McLaughlin in the doubles final on Monday, Sammy Jo secured her first gold.

Then later in the week, as captain of an Irish team of four, Sammy Jo went on to compound her success, clinching another gold.

“Just the other day was exactly 20 years since Sammy Jo competed in her first Special Olympic Games. All together, she now has the full set of Olympic medals; bronze, silver and gold. There are not too many who can claim that,” said Paul.

But it was not just the young Cookstown woman that etched her name in the history books in Berlin. Two of her clubmates from Starbreakers Special Olympics Club also secured the highest accolade on offer.

“Eamon Quinn and Ray Singleton were part of the Irish seven a side soccer team who beat Morocco in the final on Saturday,” said Paul, “with Ray popping up with a header in extra time to clinch the win.”

Ray, an Aughnacloy man, also grabbed Ireland’s winning goal in the semi-final. He and Eamon were crucial in Ireland’s soccer success at the games.

The last of Tyrone’s charges, all of who will be celebrating in style at a homecoming in Omagh Leisure Complex tonight, was Ellie Armstrong.

Speaking with the extraordinarily talented Omagh swimmer’s mother, Siobhan, she said, “Ellie is only 16, the minimum age you have to be to enter, so for her to have done as well as she did is amazing.

“Ellie came through a number of heats to reach three finals, and, though she was right there until the last stroke, she did not get a medal.

“However,” said her doting mother, “she is over the moon with how she performed, and she has plenty more years competing ahead of her.”