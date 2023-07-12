St Joseph’s open new pollinator garden in memory of Malachy

MEMORIES of esteemed colleague and friend, Malachy Duffin were blossoming at St Joseph’s College in Coalisland last week, as the school officially cut the ribbon on its new pollinator garden in memory of the late building supervisor.

Mr Duffin, who was described as “a popular member of staff for over 30 years” was said to have had a profound impact on both pupils and staff, during his tenure at the college.

Mr Duffin sadly passed away in June.

The garden was officially opened by Mr Duffin’s siblings Deirdre, Liam and Brian, before a plaque was unveiled in his memory by his daughter Claire and grandchildren Ethan and Rachel.

In a speech ahead of the official opening, fellow colleague and friend of Mr Duffin’s, James Muldoon, addressed those in attendance by saying, “The idea of this pollinator garden stemmed from the Covid-19 pandemic, which had a negative impact on mental health, not only on children within our school community, but children throughout the world.

“Work began last September, and the finishing touches were added to it as recently as this week, so within 10 months, we have this excellent outdoor learning space that our children will benefit from for many years to come.”

He continued, “Our pollinator garden will see our children enhance and develop skills in employability, horticulture, landscaping, and ICT, while also benefitting from fresh air, peace and quiet, and being surrounded by nature.”

Mr Muldoon offered many thanks to those involved including Una McSherry, Desi McNeil, Martina McNally, Dermot and Bronagh Cushnahan, Conor Gervin and Gus Lennon.

He added, “Sadly, we’re also here today to remember our dear friend Malachy.

“None of us staff gathered here today could ever imagine that as we left school for our mid term holidays in February, it would be the last time that many of us would ever see or physically speak to Malachy.

“He had a magnetic personality, enjoyed conversation and making connections with and about people.

“He was also a man of routine – his blue Passatt would enter the school grounds at the same time every day; he would park in the same parking space, leave his coat off in the staffroom in winter, go for his lunch, supervise, go to the staffroom for tea and a chat… St Joseph’s was a big part of Malachy’s life but in the wider scheme of things, it was only a fraction of what went on in his life.

“Teresa and Noleen always spoke fondly of growing up with Malachy in Gorteven. He followed his beloved Clonoe O’Rahilly’s the length and breadth of the county and as a member of Dungannon Golf Club, he played on many of the best courses throughout the country.

“But it was his family that was most important to Malachy. He always spoke fondly of his brothers and sisters, his grandchildren and his four daughters.

“There was nothing Malachy enjoyed more than getting in the car and going to Fermanagh, catching the train to Cork or hopping on an aeroplane to Australia.

“He doted on his girls and I know they doted on him too, and I can only imagine the void that his passing has had on all of your lives.”