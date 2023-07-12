This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

St Joseph’s open new pollinator garden in memory of Malachy

  • 12 July 2023
St Joseph’s open new pollinator garden in memory of Malachy
Some of the staff who helped out in the building of the Pollinator Garden at St Joseph’s College, Coalisland, in memory of former staff member Malachy Duffin. MC 32
Jarlath CowanBy Jarlath Cowan - 12 July 2023
2 minutes read

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY