Today (October 27) in St Mary’s Primary School Ballygawley the school was awash with blue, white and yellow as they geared up for this Sunday’s County final between Errigal Ciaran and Carrickmore.

The school held a special assembly with past pupil Ciaran McAleer interviewing former Errigal Ciaran player Paul Quinn (parent) and Carrickmore super fan and parent Brenda O’Neill.

They also welcomed back past pupils of the U15 squad who play in their county final against Loughmacrory before the Senior County Final on Sunday.

Everyone at St Mary’s Ballygawley wished both teams the best of luck.