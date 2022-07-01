St Michael’s bid farewell to principal

AS they enjoyed their final days of school this week pupils and staff at St Michael’s Primary School were also preparing to say a fond farewell to principal Jacqueline Carlin.

A Derry native Mrs Carlin has been a part of school life in Dunamanagh for the past 18 years. First as principal of St Patrick’s and then once St Patrick’s amalgamated with Altishane PS, Loughash PS, St Joseph’s PS and St Patrick’s PS, she became head of the new St Michael’s. Beginning her teaching career in her home city at St Eugene’s, Mrs Carlin then went on to train the next generation of teachers as a PGCE lecturer in the University of Ulster, before finding her second home in Dunamanagh.

Mrs Carlin said she was enticed back into school life during her time as a lecturer. She explained, “In my role as a lecturer I would often be visiting schools and always enjoyed the atmosphere of being in a school. it was something I only really got for a short amount of time, and I realised how much I missed the sense of belonging which came from being part of a school so when the principal’s job came up, I went for it and have been incredibly happy here for 18 years.

“There have been many challenges, ups and downs during my time here. I’ve gotten to know so many different children and families throughout the years and it has been a privilege and joy to watch them grow up and go on to live their lives in a fulfilling way.

“I would say a high point in my career at St Michael’s has been overseeing the amalgamation of all four schools. All our children are extremely happy and secure as one unit and get on so well. The mission statement we chose for the school is ‘Forward Together In Love’ and I feel we have achieved that at St Michael’s thanks to the pupils and staff working together as one. If I were to pick a low point it would undoubtedly be Covid, which presented a challenge for us in terms of learning and having to go on to online learning to ensure our pupils got the best possible education we could offer. We rose to that challenge,” she added.

Asked what she will miss about school life, Mrs Carlin has an immediate answer “I will miss the sense of belonging and the children. I will miss all the different personalities and the jokes which I heard on a daily basis. Dunamanagh was my second home for so long and I will miss it terribly.”

Finally Mrs Carlin took time to offer congratulations and well-wishes to the incoming principal, none other than former Tyrone footballer Stephen O’Neill.

“I wish Stephen all the best in his new role as principal of St Michael’s and I am sure he will be an excellent principal. As I said during our school Mass, I feel confident in handing over the ball to Stephen in bringing a new chapter to St Michael’s.

“I don’t have any plans now that retirement is happening, other than to have a nice rest and recharge my batteries for whatever comes next.”