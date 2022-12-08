St Theresa’s Primary School win at Families First Awards

ST Theresa’s Primary School recently tasted success for the positive vibe which emanates from school life, after picking up an ‘Encouraging Positive Behaviour’ award at the Families First North West Awards at Limavady’s Roe Park Estate.

The school community are extremely proud of the achievement, having sent a delegation, including principal Gabriel Brogan to the awards in October. Also on the night St Theresa’s was up for ‘Best Primary School’ but narrowly missed out on that accolade.

The school received the nomination through past parent PTA member Judy Duddy who wrote, “I nominated St Theresa’s PS, as a past parent and member of the PFTA because I was so impressed with their strides to provide a strong online curriculum during this period of remote learning. An excellent school with a big heart.”

Principal Gabriel Brogan spoke of his pleasure at the nomination and subsequent win, saying, “Families First NI promoted an upcoming awards ceremony via their social media page encouraging people to ear-mark examples of good practice and acknowledging the success of individuals and schools. Judy was able to see outstanding work we were doing to support our families during that time and thought us worthy of nomination.

“We were absolutely delighted and privileged to even receive this nomination and recognised it as a testament of the hard work and dedication of staff, outside tutors, parents and pupils.

“To win the award was very satisfying and pleasing for our whole school community and whilst we have moved on from the huge successes that the school achieved with this initiative, it highlights that the school looks to achieve high standards and expectations continuously in every project, initiative and daily practice. “

He continued, “Being recognised for Encouraging Positive Behaviour is simply down to the standards and expectations that we encourage our pupils to thrive for daily. Our children arrive into St Theresa’s everyday excited and motivated knowing they are part of the school’s journey in being the best and aiming for the high standards that are expected. And it’s those high standards which show why our wee rural school was so worthy of recognition at the awards.”

Mr Brogan also took the opportunity to invite parents along to the upcoming Winter Sing-a-Long on Thursday December 15 form 11am-12noon.