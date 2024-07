THE sky was quite literally the limit last Saturday in Sixmilecross as the Hilltop Flying Club hosted members of the Starbreakers Special Olympics Club for a memorable day filled with fun, games, and aviation activities.

The event, which took place during Learning Disability Week – a time dedicated to raising awareness and celebrating the contributions of individuals with learning disabilities – aimed to provide an enjoyable experience for everyone involved.

Michael Donnelly, the host from Hilltop Flying Club, expressed his delight in welcoming the Starbreakers. “The whole day ran from about half past ten until five, and there was a great turnout,” he told the UH. “We were privileged to welcome our guests and take them up in the planes. There was also a bit of tractor and quad driving around the track afterwards.”

Mr Donnelly extended his gratitude to all the volunteers who helped make the day a resounding success. “The whole day was completely free of charge for those in attendance,” he explained. “We invited three pilots, Martin Conway, Simon McNeil, and Kevin Tumilty, and they did a fantastic job. Feargal Farley from Farley’s Bar in Beragh handled the catering, and Sweet Spot in Omagh provided an ice cream van.”

Mr Donnelly also emphasised the event’s inclusive nature, stating, “People wanted to donate money, but we weren’t raising money. It was simply about welcoming our guests and making a fun day of it.”

Starbreakers Special Olympics Club is dedicated to fostering inclusion and development through sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. The club focuses on athletics and encourages participation from all athletes, aiming to enhance their skills and social interactions through sport.

The Hilltop Flying Club, based in Sixmilecross, opened its doors five years ago and welcomes anyone interested in aviation.