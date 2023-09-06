‘Step Back in Time’ fashion show for charity

WEDDING dresses from throughout the decades will be on display at Omagh’s Silverbirch Hotel when locals strut their stuff in the name of charity.

WAVE Trauma Centre has organised a wedding-themed ‘Step Back in Time’ catwalk show on September 21, to raise money for their vital services within the community. WAVE is a cross-community charity which provides support to individuals and families who have been bereaved, injured or traumatised as a result of the Troubles.

Donna Walsh, a health & wellbeing caseworker at WAVE, said, “The success of this event will help contribute towards delivery of services such as counselling and complimentary therapies, outreach and health & wellbeing casework, Welfare and Advocacy support, Trauma Education and Peer Support. Our ‘Step Back in Time’ catwalk will display a large selection of wedding attire from across the decades and guests will be greeted with a drink on arrival and can enjoy a hot-finger supper whilst being entertained by a fabulous catwalk and range of stalls from local crafters.”

A registered charity, WAVE clients can access a range of support individual to their needs and that of their families and their services help many members of our local community.

So gather your friends and family and get tickets now for what is sure to be a wonderful evening out. Doors Open at 7pm and tickets cost £20 per person. These can be purchased by calling 028 8225 2522 or visiting WAVE Trauma Centre Facebook page.