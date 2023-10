A REFURBISHMENT that has been completed at an Omagh convenience store has created five new jobs, and will see a new Post Office open in the coming weeks.

Stephen Dowds, store manager at SPAR Anderson Gardens, said the refit of the shop, just off Kevlin Road, more than meeted the demands of the surrounding residential community.

Mr Dowds said, “Our new store is a breath of fresh air for the whole community. Not only has the shopping experience been vastly-improved to allow our shoppers to browse our new array of fresh and local groceries for tonight’s tea, but our new services bring even more convenience under one roof.

“Those who are stopping by to pick up breakfast or lunch from our new deli, can also take advantage of our new self-check-outs, and of course enjoy a takeaway hot drink from our coffee machines.”

The manager added, “We are looking forward to the new Post Office opening in the next week or so, while our team continues to engage with the local community, both with organisations close to home and those charities which do outstanding work across the whole of Northern Ireland.”

A team from the store recently cleaned up the residential area around the store with a litter pick, and thanks to the generosity of shoppers and the team, a donation of over £1,200 worth of grocery products was made to the Omagh branch of St Vincent de Paul, an organisation within which the store’s community representative, Deirdre Allen, regularly volunteers.

The team has also recently supported Omagh Golf Club and has donated store vouchers towards the recent Coolnagard Family Fun Day over the summer.

Mark McCammond, retail director at Henderson Group, said, “We are delighted with the all-new SPAR Anderson Gardens, providing a new and improved shopping experience for the local community. The store is the latest in our ambitions to invest in our community stores across Northern Ireland, ensuring we are bringing even more value with our locally sourced and own-brand products, and our continued commitment to regular deals on high demand every day essentials.”

SPAR Anderson Gardens is open daily, from 6am to 11pm.