Strabane community urged to have their say on housing plans

A SECOND public consultation opens today (Thursday) to allow the local community to have their say on a proposed housing development set for the old Convent Grammar site on Curlyhill Road.

The consultation, which will be held between 4pm to 7pm in St Pat’s Hall, is designed to gauge local reaction and allow any objections to be raised.

The development proposal is being brought by Eglinton-based Braidwater Homes, in conjunction with Apex Housing Association, who will own the properties.

The 3.5 hectare site, located at the lands comprising the former Convent Grammar School and surrounded by existing housing developments on all sides, could see around 100 units built on the land.

Comprising a mix of balanced range abodes, land compromising of the former convent grounds and playing fields will have a mix of semi-detached, townhouses, apartments, and accessible-living bungalows to provide a mix of 1-, 2- & 3- 4 bedroom homes to meet the housing need in this area.

Also included in the plans are amenity grasslands, wooded areas with walkways and a secure equipped play park. The vegetated lands surrounding the area will be retained to provide the open space.

JPE Planning, who are undertaking the consultation, say on their website, “We want to be a good neighbour and engage with local people in relation to this proposed development. We believe that feedback from local community is key to ensuring that this development meets the needs of the local area and enhances the local community.”

The plans are available to view online until November 10 at www.jpeplanning.com/consultations/CurleyHill for anyone who is unable to get down to St Pat’s Hall.

Anyone wishing to comment on the plans can do so by emailing consultations@jpeplanning.com or in writing to JPE Planning, 1A Nixon Building, Ledcom, 100 Bank Road, Larne or telephone 028 95924942.