TWO intrepid Strabane girls will embark on a journey around Ireland at the end of the summer in a bid to kick a point at every GAA county ground to raise awareness around autism within the Gaelic games.

Tori Crawford and Megan Skeffington, from the Strabane Sigersons GAA Club, have been inspired by Tori’s younger brother, who was diagnosed with autism. Following the diagnosis, the Crawford family were given comprehensive support from the autism team and charities.

Last year, Tori and Megan took on the challenge of kicking a point in every GAA Club in Tyrone in one day and raised £18,000 for Autism NI in the process.

This summer, they have taken on an even bigger challenge.

Over the weekend starting on Thursday, August 29, the pair will embark on a journey around all the 32 counties in a bid to kick a point at every GAA County ground.

The proceeds will be shared by Autism NI and As I Am, Ireland’s autism charity.

Tori’s dad, Damien Crawford, said it is important for all children to feel included, regardless of their ability.

He said, “Autism is not something you hear around sports clubs all that often. Particularly in our own club, we hold the GAA for All program for children who cannot, through an illness or disability or other reasons, partake in the mainstream sport.

“It is important for all children in our community, regardless of ability, to feel included in a club such as Strabane Sigersons GAA.”

In Northern Ireland, it is understood that one in 20 children have a diagnosis of autism, according to statistics from AutismNI.

Damien said, “Sports clubs need to be inclusive, and have the awareness of autism. Autism isn’t visible which is why we all need the awareness and the capabilities to understand the child.”

He also called on local clubs and autistic groups to meet the girls at their local stadium.

Damien added, “Tori, Megan, and the team will only be too happy to mingle and chat. This is a historic event so come and be a part of it!”

For more information on the event and to see the many celebrities and GAA Stars getting behind Tori and Megan, you can visit ‘Kicking for Autism 32’ on Facebook and Instagram.