Strabane man named Tyrone Dad of the Year

A STRABANE man has been named as Co Tyrone’s ‘Dad of the Year.’

Darren Bonner, who received a supermarket sweep as part of his prize, was nominated by his partner Shannon Mellon for being a caring and patient father to their six-month-old twin boys Pauric and Pearse.

In honour of Father’s Day 2023, Lidl Northern Ireland launched a special Father’s Day campaign asking families across the region to nominate the father figure in their life to be named ‘Dad of the Year.’

Advertisement

Across the region, a total of six worthy dads – one in each county – were selected as the best dads, and each had the opportunity to win an entire food shop as they took part in their very own ‘Daddy Dash.’

Last month, Darren took on the ‘Daddy Dash’ in the Omagh store. The worthy winner took on the two-minute timer to bag as many of the family’s favourite items as possible and walked away with a trolley worth £184.40.

Commenting on the ‘Daddy Dash’ competition, Omagh store manager Sarah Law said, “This was a great initiative to celebrate the amazing dads out there who we see every day in our store and give them the opportunity to

take home their entire shop for free!

“It was a pleasure to welcome one of the winning families to the Omagh store to take on Lidl Northern Ireland’s ‘Daddy Dash’ and it was clear that everyone had a lot of fun cheering on their dad”.