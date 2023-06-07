Strabane school staff ‘Run for a Brighter Future’

Staff at Knockavoe School in Strabane are going to be on the run later this month as they take on a rigorous 5K challenge to raise much-needed funds to erect a new inclusive play park in the area.

The idea behind the park came from conversations between the student council and various other bodies, which identified the critical need for a play facility.

Gemma Coyle, a teacher at Knockavoe, explained, “Our student council, working tirelessly alongside local councillors, the Riverine Project and ONSIDE Project (Disability Action) to promote their ‘Right to Play’ , took part in the Youth Participation Panel to voice their request for an inclusive play park within their local area.

“On the panel, pupils highlighted the necessity for inclusive play parks in the local community, explaining how families are forced to travel to access play parks suitable to their child’s needs. It was also noted by our pupils how the outdoor facilities in our own school are wholly inadequate or have vanished altogether, due to extensions, increasing demand for space and budget cuts. We felt that something had to be done in order to make this play park a reality.”

Having heard the pupils’ thoughts, staff at the school felt the time was right to put those words into action, embarking on the 5K challenge which will take place on Monday, June 26.

Gemma continued, “Our eight-week training has had an amazing start thanks to the direction and inspiration of athletics coach Mark Connolly and this month, up to 60 Knockavoe staff aim to step out of their comfort zone and challenge themselves to walk, run, cycle or swim 5k.

“Knockavoe staff have always encouraged and inspired our pupils to reach for a brighter future and now, it’s our turn to say ‘thank you’ to them as we ‘Run for a Brighter Future’ and persist for our children’s right to play.”

l Gemma is encouraging local people to donate to the GoFundMe Me page, ‘Help Make a Brighter Future’ for the pupils at Knockavoe.