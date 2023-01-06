Strabane Strictly fundraiser surpasses million pound mark

FOLLOWING December’s Strictly Come Dancing fundraising event in St Pat’s Hall, it was anticipated that after 15 years, the magical mark of £1million had been surpassed, thanks to the generosity and kind spirit of the Strabane people and businesses.

This week, organiser of the event, Paul Mullen confirmed the significant milestone and said he couldn’t be happier.

Paul explained, “Everyone involved with Strictly is overjoyed, not just at reaching the million pound mark, but surpassing it. Our Strictly total for the entire 2022 campaign was a massive £54,495 which took us past the milestone. It was our aim to actually hit a million this year and we achieved it, once again due to the overwhelming support received from the local people in the area and businesses who have generously given over the past 15 years of Strictly. Without them, none of this would have been possible.”

Complementing the Strictly total, Paul also raised an additional £4,240 for Friends of the Cancer Centre in another fundraising campaign.

Asked if there any aims for 2023, Paul says his needs are simple – more fundraising.

“Our aims for this year are to tontinue what we’ve started 15 years ago, raising much needed money for many worthy causes across Strabane and district.

“We also want to further develop the annual Knockavoe mountain climb which was established during Covid as we couldn’t hold a Strictly event. Lastly, it’s my aim to get a representative from the Chronicle to take to the dance floor in Strictly 2023!”