Strabane students awarded SSE Renewables Scholarships

Two Strabane students, currently studying at the North West Regional College (NWRC) were among a number of Higher Education recipients of scholarships from the latest round of the SSE Renewables Scholarship Fund.

Marcel Wawryszuk, undertaking a Foundation Degree in Mechanical Engineering, and Eva McLaughlin, undertaking a HND in Construction and the Built Environment, were among 24 students studying STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) who received the bursaries.

The SSE Renewables Scholarship Fund provides 50 per-cent funding support towards the cost of third-level fees up to a maximum of three years to students from Tyrone, Derry, Fermanagh and Donegal. Now in its fifth year, 106 higher education students at NWRC have benefitted from the prestigious scholarship, sharing a total of over £219,000 to date.

Explaining the reason for the scholarships, Michelle Donnelly, Community Investment Manager with SSE Renewables said, “Our scholarship programme was created to help local students with their student fees and living expenses whilst creating a pool of well-trained and experienced professionals, transforming career prospects in regional communities, and positively impacting future generations. The scholarship focuses on STEM subjects in a bid to help fulfill employment demands in these fields.”

Congratulating the students on their success, Dr Catherine O’Mullan, NWRC’s director of Curriculum and Academic Standards said, “I’d like to thank SSE Renewables for their continued commitment to our students on our Higher Education courses. We hope to continue to work in partnership with SSE Renewables as we grow the STEM workforce of the future.”