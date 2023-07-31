Strabane woman to brave the shave for Alzheimer’s

A STRABANE business owner has raised over £3,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society after she announced she would shave her head for charity.

Denise Devlin, the founder of ‘Positive Parties’, is set to lose her luscious locks on August 2 at Melmont Manor Care Home, where her father, Sean McGrane, is currently residing.

Mr McGrane, who ran Modern Man on Main Street for many years, was a prominent member of the town’s business community, serving as chair of the Chamber of Commerce.

However, a number of years ago, he was diagnosed with dementia.

Denise said that the illness changed what interested her father and also what made him happy. She started bringing him to dementia-friendly dances in Derry, which he loves.

The Strabane woman said, “Going to the dances really brings dad joy. He always loved to dance but since being diagnosed with dementia he really loves the music and dancing.”

Since her father’s diagnosis, Denise said that she has noticed there is still a stigma surrounding the illness.

She said, “I think people can sometimes be reluctant to talk about the illness or are afraid to let it a loved one who has the illness meet people they know.

“But we need to realise that being out and about brings real joy to people with Alzheimer’s.”

Denise told the Strabane Chronicle that she wanted to make a difference and raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society by doing something eye-catching.

The entrepreneur has always had long curly hair and thought shaving it off would certainly bring attention!

She said, “People always comment on my hair and say about how curly it is. That’s why I thought people would definitely stand up and take notice if I said I was shaving it for charity.

“The Alzheimer’s Society is doing brilliant research in slowing down the condition and if I can raise some money to help that research in any way that would be fantastic.”

Denise will shave her head on August 2 at Melmont Manor Care Home. The event will be live-streamed on Facebook and all the money raised will go to the Alzheimer’s Society.

You can still donate to the cause by going to Denise’s Facebook page where a fundraiser link is advertised if you want to donate cash you can do so by leaving money at Denise’s brother’s shop Tru Glory, formerly Modern Man.