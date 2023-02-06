Strabane’s Gav wins Oakfield ‘Photo of the Year’

LAST October, local photographer and musician Gav Kelly went to Oakfield Park with his brother Ciarán’s family, including niece and nephew Aoibheann and Daniel, for the park’s Harry Potter Experience.

Armed with his trusty camera, Gav took a chance photograph of the wizarding foursome on the train which transports people to various areas of the park.

However he was shocked this week when it ended up winning Oakfield’s annual Photograph of the Year competition.

As Gav explained, “I just went out with the wains for the day to spend some time with them and, as usual, I brought the camera in case there were any interesting shots to be had.

“I was facing the rest of them; Aoibheann and Daniel in front dressed as Harry with Ciarán dressed as Snape and his wife Julie, dressed as a witch, behind. I thought it was a great photo, took a notion and snapped them all.

“I entered the snap in the park’s monthly photo competition and, to my surprise; I won a free monthly pass. I gave it to Ciarán so he could take the wains back out.

“After that, I completely forgot about the whole thing.”

What Gav didn’t know was that his photograph was to be entered in the

yearly competition and he subsequently received an email from the park last week to inform him of the success.

He continued, “At first I thought it was a mistake. I didn’t realise there was a second competition and thought that maybe they had sent the same email out from October twice.

“I re-read it and, sure enough, I had won again. This time, the prize was a yearly pass to Oakfield which, once again, went to Ciarán and the wains.

“I’m delighted that the photo has won not one but two competitions and the wains are delighted they get to go back to Oakfield. The picture is lovely, a very natural snap of the family.

“I’m into photography as anyone who knows me will attest and I’m always on the lookout for that perfect picture – I’ll definitely be taking more trips to Oakfield now after this!”