Stroll among the ‘fairy flowers’ in aid of charity

Known as ‘fairy flowers’, ‘witches’ thimbles’ and ‘cuckoo’s boots’, fragrant bluebells are at their peak at this time of year and the Omagh and District NSPCC Fundraising Committee are offering members of the public the chance to enjoy these stunning little flowers and raise vital funds for the charity, at the annual NSPCC Bluebell Walk at Baronscourt Estate.

Baronscourt is a private estate and has been home to the Duke of Abercorn since 1612. Those taking part in the NSPCC walk can enjoy a leisurely stroll around the beautiful grounds and sparkling lake before enjoying refreshments at the end.

Margaret Mitchell, chair of NSPCC’s Omagh Branch Committee said, “Our annual Bluebell Walk is a wonderful day out for people of all ages, and a fantastic way to enjoy and appreciate these charming little flowers as well as helping NSPCC Northern

Ireland provide vital services for children and young people.”

l You can take part in the signposted walk anytime from 2pm to 9pm (last walk 7.30pm) on Tuesday, May 16, for a suggested minimum donation of £5 (all proceeds to NSPCC), which includes tea/coffee and a traybake at the end of the walk.