This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Student art competition marks 25th anniversary of Omagh bombing

  • 12 July 2023
Student art competition marks 25th anniversary of Omagh bombing
Omagh Christian Brother's school student Matthew Kerr, with the winning art piece, pictured at the Families Moving on, Art Competition to comemorate the 25th anniversary of the Omagh bomb. Presenting the winning check for £1000, are Claire Collins and George Kerr, Families Moving on, and Nuala Grew representing the school. MC 96
Callum McGuiganBy Callum McGuigan - 12 July 2023
1 minute read

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY