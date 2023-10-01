Students take first step in self-defence journey

A group of girls from a local grammar school recently took a course that could some day prove to be one of the most important lessons of their lives.

Last week, students from Loreto Convent Grammar School, Omagh spent a few hours being taught some of the methods, techniques and philosophies of self-defence.

On Tuesday, September 19, under the guidance and instruction of local ju jitsu coach, Sensai Michal Varga, pupils from the local all-girls school were introduced to the world of personal physical protection. Following the directions of Sensei Michal, who is 4th dan blackbelt, the girls dipped their toe in the vast ocean of self-defence.

Advertisement

Commenting on what the pupils gleaned from their time spent with Sensei Michal, the school said they hoped the girls who took the course are now better able to keep themselves safe, avoid danger and react to volatile situations.

“In the workshop the pupils increased their awareness of how to face obstacles, and developed their confidence, whilst learning an important life skill.

“The students learned how to react and defend themselves against various attacks, such as wrist grabs and hair grabs, and were shown ways to escape from a dangerous situation to a safe place.

“Additionally, students developed their understanding of target hardening (technique for protecting vulnerable parts of the body), Cooper’s Colour Codes (a system of categorising and practicing different states of awareness) and the law.”

Continuing, they said, “The students fully embraced the active workshop, developing traits such as discipline, respect, confidence and teamwork.

“They enjoyed a flavour of ju jitsu, learning striking skills, throws and groundwork.”

Some of the students will take the opportunity to continue their training through a six week women’s self-defence course in Omagh Leisure Centre, which begins November 1 and will be taken by Sensei Michal.