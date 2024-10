A DUNGANNON sub aqua club have praised the ‘wonderful’ generosity of the community, following their fundraiser last month.

Brantry Sunflower Field kindly donated the field to Dungannon Sub Aqua Club for the month of September, allowing them to collect money to go toward the vital work they do within the locality.

The club isn’t exclusively a scuba diving club, they also have a team of search and recovery personnel with six search and recovery divers and twelve diver first responders – all of which are volunteers.

MOTIVATION

Explaining their motivation for setting up the fundraiser, group member, Kyle Spence, said, “None of the activities we do are government supported and we are entirely reliant on membership fees and donations in order carry out these tasks.

“As well as that, we pay for day-to-day maintenance of equipment including the club jeep and boat and the rental of Dungannon Leisure Centre pool over our winter training periods.”

On the ‘wonderful’ fundraising endeavour at Brantry Sunflower Field, Kyle continued, “We set up a GoFundMe page and also had a bucket available at the field for those who were coming and going, from that anyone could come down and pick themselves a few sunflowers and the kids could have a bit of a play around at the field.

“Our own divers were there over the weekends and on our last day we made a bit of an event, bringing the boat and equipment down so people could see where their money was going.”

SUCCESS

Kyle praised the generosity of the community, thanking Brantry Sunflower Field as well as the community for donating to their worthy organisation – all while having a bit of fun.

“The event was pretty successful, and we raises invaluable funds, butmost importantly we had a lot of fun with the people who came out to support us – not least the kids from Derrylatinee St Francis Primary School who took a trip out to us and had a great day out in the sun,” said Kyle.

“We have a lot of ongoing expenses so it is wonderful when we get such generous support from people like the Brantry Sunflower Field, and of course everyone who has donated in the bucket or to the GoFundMe, the support is invaluable.”