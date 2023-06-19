Successful ‘Gaelic for all’ programme held at Sigersons

YOUNG GAA enthusiasts in Strabane were treated to a chance to enjoy the facilities and training on offer at Strabane Sigersons thanks to the club’s ‘Gaelic for All’ Programme.

Run by the club over a six-week period, it provided an opportunity for children of all abilities and disabilities who don’t usually get to partake in GAA.

A spokesperson for Sigersons spoke of the club’s delight at being able to provide the programme for young people in the area, saying, “The GAA and the club pride ourselves on providing opportunities right across our community for children and adults. This initiative we felt was important to provide the opportunity for children who don’t get the opportunity to take part in our games on a regular basis.

“We would like to massively thank all the parents and children who attended. It was an absolute joy to see so many happy faces over the past few weeks.”

Parents were quick to heap praise on the club for initiating the programme.

One parent said, “I attended the Gaelic for All tonight and my son and myself at the best night. I just wanted to say thank you to the organisers; it was wonderful and a real pleasure to be part of it.

“The volunteers were fantastic, especially Leanne, who really went out of her way to include my son in the action. We couldn’t wait for the following weeks it was so enjoyable.”

Another parent commented, “It was a brilliant six weeks, amazing coaches, thank you so much”.

In addition, the spokesperson paid tribute to the extremely dedicated coaching staff who volunteered their time to make the programme a reality.

“A huge thanks also to our very dedicated coaches who have been brilliant with the children. Every club requires committed volunteers and we are very lucky to have so many coaches.

“That said we are still feeling a shortfall in that area so, if anyone would like to get involved you would be more than welcome.

“We would also like to give a special mention also to Phelim Kerlin and Paul McLaughlin who generously provided the children with ice cream and sweets on the final night of the programme.

“A wonderful time was had by all!”