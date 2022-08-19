‘Summer’saulting their way through the sunny weather

A SUMMER of fun and amusement was had by kids from across Aughnacloy, as they jumped, tumbled and rolled their way through this year’s ‘Aghaloo Youth Camp’ – and with no shortage of marvellous activities, every child found something they could enjoy!

This year’s youth programme was a huge success in terms of what it offered the kids. While a lot of the activities were centred on ‘fun’, organiser Frances Corley and the volunteers ensured the kids learned valuable lessons along the way.

Emma Sarah from ‘Burns Skill School’, who has been visiting the kids at the Aghaloo Youth Camp since 2016, returned again this year, and her ability to entertain the children effortlessly must be noted… There was soccer, basketball, hockey, gymnastics, Gaelic, football, dance, golf and tag rugby – and that’s only to name a few, believe it or not.

It has been said that a few rounds of wheelbarrow races were also ‘pushed’ in along the way for good measure.

Emma’s presence at the camp was a raging success, according to Frances. So much so, that rumour has it that she will be returning for a ‘Hip Hop Halloween Camp’ in October, to echo the successful camp held in 2019, before the curse of Covid-19.

Fast-forward to week three of the camp, and the teens had the full roam of the centre, to both relax and wind down.

Organisations such as ‘Aware NI’ delivered insightful presentations, ensuring that the kids were sufficiently-equipped with the core mental health techniques and tools they need as they navigate the transition into adulthood.

Frances spoke on the success of the camp saying, “I feel so proud and privileged to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our incredible young people. The future is in safe hands. They deserve all the praise, and more.”

Describing them as a ‘community full of lifesavers’, Frances also praised the teens for their positive engagement with the NI Ambulance Service, as they coached the kids through CPR/AED training.

Frances said, “There was huge emphasis on community spirit, and a sharp focus on giving the children the best experience and memories possible. There was something for everyone, there was space for every child to find their feet, flourish – and most importantly find themselves,” concluded Frances.