Sunrise walk from one ancient castle to another to promote mental health

A WALK from one ancient castle to another at sunrise to support those struggling with their mental health, anxious thoughts and low mood, will take place this Saturday (July 23).

Joint-organised by Two Castles Community and Development Association, and Newtownstewart Young Farmer’s Club, the Castle to Castle Walk for Mental Health will begin in earnest beneath the cool casts of sunlight at Stewart’s Castle, Newtownstewart.

The early morning risers will then set forth to the precious stone walls of Harry Avery’s Castle, and every step along the challenging 7km route will be a reminder that darkness doesn’t last forever – that there is hope and help out there for people in our community who find themselves in the grips of despair.

Advertisement

Charity wristbands will be provided for all walkers, with a donation of £10 per person or £20 per family essential.

Choice

Afterwards, a hearty Breakfast on the Barbecue will greet hungry ramblers at Harry Avery’s Castle. Walkers will have a choice of a cooked or continental breakfast feast, at a cost of £5 per person.

For walkers who would love to take part in a shorter charity walk this Saturday for the excellent cause, alterative routes are available.

A 4km walk, assembling at Wauchope’s field, Baronscourt Road will begin at 8.15am, and it will head along Old Castle Road, before finishing at Harry Avery’s Castle.

A 1.1km comfortable and flat walk will also depart at Stewart’s Castle at 8.30am, before passing across Stone Bridge, before reaching Vaughan’s Holm for a beautiful walk along the flowing river.

Advertisement

• If you would like to take part in this Saturday’s Castle to Castle Walk for Mental Health, please alert organisers to your interest by messaging Two Castles CDA on 07526958095 or through their Facebook page. Alternatively, you can send a message to Newtownstewart Young Farmers’ Facebook page.