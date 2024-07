MEMBERS of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) from Tyrone attended an event to celebrate the 180th anniversary of the charitable organisation in Dublin’s Convention Centre.

It was attended by more than 1,000 SVP members and volunteers from all around Ireland, and the programme reflected on the Society’s history, current position in Irish society and the future.

Speakers on the day included Mary Robinson, former President of Ireland, and currently chair of the Elders, SVP, International President Juan Manuel Buergo Gómez and Kevin Cunningham, founder of Ireland Thinks.

There were also messages of congratulations from President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Simon Harris, First Minister Michelle O’Neill, deputy First Minister Emma-Little Pengelly, former President of Ireland Mary McAleese and SVP Ambassador for the Northern Region, Malachi Cush.

Since its foundation in 1844, SVP has been serving the most vulnerable in local communities, through the Famine in the 19th century, two World Wars, an Uprising, a Civil War, cycles of economic austerity and a pandemic.

Mary Waide, SVP regional president for the Northern Region, said, “Throughout every period of change our members have been a bedrock of support for hundreds of thousands of people. And we should be proud of that.

“Offering a little help at the right time can give people great hope for the future.

“You show kindness towards people requesting your help. You also show compassion and empathy for people in difficult circumstances and approach their needs with discretion while being mindful of confidentiality and being respectful and non-judgmental.

“Visitation is at the core of SVP and our Vincent’s shops are a community hub in towns and cities across the country.

“Today provides an opportunity to celebrate our history and we can use the occasion to reflect and renew our commitment as we face into yet another period of change.”

l If you require help from SVP, or if you would like to become a member, please visit www.svp.ie.