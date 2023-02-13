Team ThreeSixFour ready to skate for Strabane

Skateboard culture in Strabane will take another step forward this week, as a four-person team, a first for the town, is created.

The team, consisting of skaters from the town between the ages of eight and 19, will gather tomorrow (Friday) at 8pm at ThreeSixFour on Upper Main Street. The shop, owned by local tattooist Danny McCay, will also be the team’s sponsor.

The new team will also bring local skateboard enthusiast, Liam Cannon’s dream of a skate park in the town a little bit closer. Liam has long been a proponent of establishing a skate park for Strabane, and through his group, Strabane Urban Sports (SUS), has been working closely with council to identify a suitable outdoor location for the park.

Last year, Liam managed to launch small indoor skate parks in both Clady and Fountain Street Community centre, and hopes that the advent of the team will push things forward.

As he explained, “We’re holding an induction event this week to introduce the team, and explain what it means to skate for this team and our plans for the year ahead. We have been recruiting for the team over the past few weeks; auditioning prospective members at a skate park in Derry run by Joe Hill, who generously offered us the space. It was the perfect place to fully appreciate and evaluate the skating talent in the area.

“The team will be a competitive one, representing ThreeSixFour and Strabane in competitions as soon as the springtime, in Belfast, Derry and Dublin. We have an excellent standard of skater; last year, the youngest member won third place in a Portrush event, and came first in another in Ballymena, which was held for the opening of the skate park there.

“All our skaters have a passion for the sport, and we’re delighted to have them on the team.”

In addition to the team, Liam is planning on making a short film of their exploits throughout the year to further extol the virtues of the sport.

“We’re in the process of getting things organised for the film, featuring skateboarding, longboarding and roller skating, with an eye to shooting soon.

“We’ve already secured a date to show it at the Alley on September 9, and plan an after party full of entertainment such as local bands, The Heathen Choir, Tramp and rapper Gerard i2.”