DONAGHMORE Horticultural Community recently welcomed, perhaps one of their most high profile admirers, the Duke of Gloucester Prince Richard.

The Duke was visiting the North where he met with members of the community in celebration of their work locally, particularly within the County Tyrone area.

Having read about the work and achievements of Donaghmore Horticultural Community, the Duke of Gloucester had asked to visit the village, where he received the warmest of welcomes from both members of the horticultural society and the community as a whole.

Chairman of Donaghmore Horticultural Community Sammy Wilson said they were ‘very honoured’ to have welcomed him.

“Having read about the work we do and the achievements and awards we have received over the last number of years, he had asked to pay us a visit,” explained Mr Wilson.

“He was very interested in our work and eager to see it.

“He also took time to chat to everyone who attended, I honestly don’t think he missed anyone.

“We were delighted and very honoured to have welcomed him.”

The Duke of Gloucester also expressed an interest in local history during his visit.

“He was very interested in the history of Donaghmore,” said Mr Wilson.

“So it was wonderful to also welcome the Chair of the local historical society who gave a talk on the history of the Donaghmore Cross.”

Mr Wilson also made sure that the Duke didn’t leave empty-handed.

“I presented him with a replica of the Donaghmore Cross that was made out of stone from a local quarry,” he explained.

“It was a fitting souvenir to commemorate his visit to the village.”

Established in 2010, the Donaghmore Horticultural Community is made up of a small group of volunteers who go the extra mile in insuring that the village truly stands out, working to improve environmental displays in the local area.

They have also constructed four polytunnels and established an extensive pathway and watering system across their site and have received numerous awards for their work.

Having won both the prestigious Britain in Bloom and Ulster in Blooms titles in recent years, one of their most recent awards was The Queen’s Award For Voluntary Service, which recognises the work of volunteer groups in local communities.