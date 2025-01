Before dentists became as accessible as they are today, locals in Beragh turned to a unique source for relief from toothaches: A tree on a hilltop near an ancient graveyard, said to have curative powers.

This graveyard, Donaghanie, is located on a hill in the parish of Clogherney and is steeped in history, dating back to the era of St Patrick.

The name Donaghanie translates to ‘the church of the horse’, linked to a legend involving Ireland’s patron saint.

According to the myth, St Patrick encountered a man in Drumconnolly who warned him of a dangerous water serpent at Donaghanie.

Patrick reportedly replied, “If you lend me your horse, I will enable him by the God I serve to destroy the pest.”

St Patrick is said to have used the white horse to confront and banish the serpent, after which the site became sacred.

A church was built there, though it was demolished by the 18th century, leaving only the graveyard.

Local historian Vincent Brogan surveyed the site during the Covid-19 lockdown and recovered some interesting artifacts.

“There is a partly buried ‘bullaun’ stone located between the south and west sides of the wall,” he said,

“These stones are associated with early Christian monasteries, notably in Ireland, and may have been linked to cures. Local tradition had it that the impression on the stone was caused by St Patrick kneeling there.

“The site was also an important place of pilgrimage and there are contemporary reports of large crowds attending on Sunday at the end of July and the following two Sundays, with different denominations on each Sunday.”

Vincent continued, “Pilgrims walked on their knees around Loughpatrick before visiting the graveyard. However, the days took on more of a festive nature with drinking and dancing and were suppressed by both Church and State.”

A nearby summit, aptly named ‘Whiskey Hill’, remains a nod to this history.

One of the graveyard’s most unusual features is the ‘Toothache Tree’, which grew from its walls.

According to local historian Phelim O’Neill, people believed hammering coins into the tree’s bark would cure toothaches.

“It must’ve been a very bad toothache for one to part with a six-pence,” he joked.

“Last year a storm actually split the tree, but many of the pennies in the lower end of the bark remain today,” added Phelim.

Donaghanie Graveyard contains graves dating back to the 18th century, interspersed with more modern ones.

Among its notable features is the Buchanan family vault, linked to the ancestors of James Buchanan, the 15th President of the United States.

While the graveyard sees few new burials today, it remains a solemn resting place and a site of local historical and cultural significance.