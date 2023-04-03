Thousands raised in memory of beloved bread man

The family of a much-loved bread man from Sperrin Park have thanked all those who donated money to Air Ambulance NI in memory of Kevin McCrory.

As well as expressing their gratitude to those who gave money in lieu of flowers at the time of Kevin’s passing, they also said a big thank you to the owner of a local gym who greatly supported the fundraising effort.

When, after being involved in accident with a lorry, Kevin McCrory passed away in July of last year, his family asked mourners to donate to a fund which

would then be given to Air Ambulance NI.

Recently, Kevin’s family presented a cheque of over £3,000 to the worthy charity.

Michelle Donnelly, owner of MStrength & Fitness, also raised £2,020, which has also been donated to Air Ambulance NI in memory of Kevin.

Thanking all those who generously parted with a few pounds in memory of her father, Emma McGowan said, “Thanks to each and every one of you.

“It means so much to think that so many people cared about Daddy, and that all of the money you handed over is now with a service that saves many

live in our community every year.”