‘Together for Creeslough’ concert sold out

A star-studded concert to thank those involved in the aftermath of the Creeslough tragedy is officially sold out.

Details of the concert, ‘Together for Creeslough’ were announced at a press launch at the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny on Wednesday of last week, and tickets for the event went on sale at nine o’clock on Saturday morning.

Within twelve hours however, all the tickets had been snapped up.

Advertisement

Speaking this week, the Strabane man behind the event, Joe Gallagher of Joe Gallagher Entertainmen remarked, “We knew there was going to be a large demand for tickets after Wednesday’s launch and all four outlets had all their tickets bought by Saturday evening. So, we can confirm at this early stage that ‘Together for Creeslough’ is officially sold out.”

Next month’s event will feature some of the biggest names in Irish music, including Brian McFadden, Keith Duffy, Brian Kennedy, Mickey Joe Harte, Lisa McHugh and The Whistling Donkeys.

The gala evening will be co-hosted by Clannad’s Moya Brennan and Altan’s Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh.

Speaking at Wednesday’s launch via video link, Brian McFadden, whose father, Brendan, is a native of Creeslough, said the strength of the Creeslough community has been incredible.

“Hopefully, on this night we can celebrate the people of Creeslough and how incredible they really were amongst all of this,” he commented.

Ten people were killed following an explosion at the Applegreen Service Station in the village on the afternoon of Friday, October 7.

‘Together for Creeslough’ on January 30 will be recorded by TG4 at the Aura Leisure Centre and a two-hour television special will be screened after the event.