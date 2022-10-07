Town’s new ‘heat bank’ opens for the first time

Strabane’s first ‘heat bank’ opened its doors for the first time this week, in an attempt to help alleviate the pressures surrounding ever-increasing utility bills that many people now face.

Based at Strabane and District Caring Services, the new facility dubbed the Community Lounge has already seen a stream of people through its doors.

Explaining how things have gone so far, Community Engagement Officer Chris McDaid explained, “Anyone who has come in so far has been really impressed.

“It’s been a slow start so far; we’ve only been open since Monday, and word of mouth will take time to get around, but we have a steady stream of people.

“The weather is still quite mild at the moment, so I would expect that, as the winter gets colder, we may be a bigger influx of people.

“People are welcome to avail themselves of a cup of tea or coffee and a scone, and we have a big TV and board games.

“If they want, people are also welcome to order a hot lunch from our canteen.

“We have created a non-pressurised environment here at the Lounge, to which everyone is welcome, and it’s important to ensure people feel comfortable coming through our doors.

“There are people in the district who are feeling a real sense of isolation, and I feel that the Lounge will give them a sense of belonging and purpose.”

Outside of the social aspect, Mr McDaid points to a more serious issue which has precipitated the Lounge.

“Not only that, with food, heat and electricity bills sky-rocketing, the Lounge allows a person the opportunity to relieve some of those costs, even if only for a small amount of time a day,” he said.

“We already have visitors from the town and rural areas who would get a lift in with our ‘meals on wheels’ delivery man.

“Our demographic is a spread of young and old, which only serves to prove that there are no rules when it comes to poverty and isolation, which don’t respect class or age. It isn’t about that: It’s about ensuring that there’s an open door for people both young and old which is what we hope to provide.

“Some have said that the Lounge being needed is a sad indictment

of the times we’re in, but it’s also a step in the right direction, in ensuring people in the community are looked after.”