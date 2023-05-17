Tragic death of Tyrone musician Barry Lynch

A MAN described as a ‘local music legend’ will be laid to rest tomorrow (Thursday) after his untimely death.

Barry Lynch, originally from Pomeroy passed away on Tuesday, just weeks after a tragic accident.

A former teacher at Drumcree High School, Portadown, Mr Lynch was well-known in music circles.

He was also a valued member of The Armagh Rhymers, and described as the ‘fabric’ of their work in recent years.

In a tribute on social media, the group said, “Barry’s encyclopaedic knowledge of music, impeccable style and contagious laugh… brightened our days.”

Also taking to social media was Daly’s Bar, Dungannon, owned by Aidan Quinn. The bar expressed its heartache to learn of Barry’s death.

“Here at Daly’s we are heartbroken to learn of the passing of the legend that was, Barry Lynch. He brought a lot of happiness to a lot of people and when hearing Barry and his band open up, you always knew you were in for a good night.”

Tyrone writer, Emma Heatherington, from Donaghmore, also shared her thoughts on social media following the news of Barry’s passing.

“Like everyone who was so incredibly lucky to know Barry Lynch, I too am truly devastated to hear of his untimely passing today after a recent tragic accident,” she began.

“Barry was always bursting with ideas, projects and creativity. He was the type of person who could entertain a crowd, big or small, both in story and song. To whomever he met, he listened with intent, he praised and he inspired.

“He’d always have a hug, a smile and words of wisdom to share. A powerhouse of a man with a big voice, a huge talent and an even bigger heart.

“Barry Lynch leaves us all with an energy, a legacy and a light that can never go out.”

Mr Lynch’s funeral procession will his home this morning (Thursday) to St John’s Church, Moy for 11am Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

His family have asked that donations in lieu of flowers are given to ICU Royal Victoria Hospital Belfast, if so desired.