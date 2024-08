TRIBUTES have been paid to Father John Doherty, the former parish priest of Leckpatrick, following his passing at Altnagelvin Hospital on Friday.

Fr Doherty, who resided on Melmount Road, Strabane, was also the Pastor Emeritus at Melmount and served the Derry Diocese for many years.

A spokesperson from Leckpatrick Parish expressed their sadness and fond memories of the much-loved priest. “It is with sad hearts we learned this morning of the passing of our former parish priest, Fr John Doherty.

“Fr John served the parish for many years with distinction in his own quiet, unassuming way. Even after his retirement, he remained close to Leckpatrick, helping out in Melmount and surrounding parishes.”

They added, “To Fr John’s extended family and many friends, we extend our deepest sympathies. May he rest in eternal peace.”

St Mary’s Primary School in Cloughcor, where Fr Doherty served as a Chaplain, also paid tribute, highlighting the impact he had on their community.

“Our school community had the privilege of having Fr John Doherty serve on the Board of Governors when he was parish priest of Leckpatrick Parish,” said a school spokesperson.

“He was a gentle soul with a listening ear. His caring, kind, and genuine disposition will be an immense loss to us all.”

Fr Doherty was the beloved son of Bridie Doherty and the late Willie Doherty and was much loved by his community.

His death is deeply regretted by Bishop McKeown, the priests and people of the Derry Diocese, his housekeeper Bernadette, and his extended family circle.

Requiem Mass took place at St Mary’s Church, Melmount, yesterday at 12 noon, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.