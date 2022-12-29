Tributes paid to late performer who was ‘Lord of the Dance’

TRIBUTES have been rolling in for well-known Dungannon DJ and entertainer, Patrick Vincent, who died last week.

Known affectionately by friends and loved ones as ‘Patsy V’, the popular Dungannon showman entertained locals for many years as a DJ, who went above and beyond to ‘get the party started’.

Patsy was renowned for his ‘Lord of the Dance’ performances during his DJ set that would often see him recreate the iconic dance moves of Michael Flatley in order to liven up the room and entertain his audience.

“The town has lost a true gentleman,” shared a close friend of the Dungannon entertainer.

“Everyone that knew Patsy will have a story or two to tell. He may be gone from our sight, but he will forever be in our hearts and minds.

“Some knew him as the ‘Lord of the Dance’, some had known him as ‘the V’, but I’m glad I have known him as a great friend.”

A DJ by trade since his late teens, he had worked previously with famous acts such as Alice Deejay, Atomic Kitten and Boyzone.

Patsy was also well-known as an MC, having worked for 15 years as the host of ‘Stars in their Eyes’ competitions in secondary schools all over Northern Ireland.

Tributes continued, “Always the life and soul and starter of the party. Always the showman, but a very humble, kind and gentle soul to those who knew him most.

“Never a better DJ for a party, even if he did repeat the same jokes.”

Described as having a ‘pure heart of gold’ with the ‘strength of a lion’, and being ‘a true showman, Patsy will be sadly missed by those who knew him, and those who ever had the opportunity to watch him perform.

“Rest in Peace V. Your craic and pranks will be missed.”

He is survived by his four sisters, Geraldine, Martina, Sarah and Trisha, and his many loving nieces and nephews.

His funeral took place on Friday, December 23 at St Patrick’s Church, Dungannon.