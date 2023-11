WARM tributes have paid to a popular Castlederg minister and local historian who passed away peacefully on Monday.

Described as a ‘kind and great neighbour’, Canon Thomas Henry (Harry) Trimble was the rector of the Donegal group of Parishes for 11 years from 1990 to 2001.

Harry lived in Donegal town where both he and his family were highly-regarded across the whole community. He was also made canon of St Eunan’s Cathedral, Raphoe, in 1993.

Current Minister at Donegal Town Church of Ireland, Archdeacon, David Huss, said that his loss has been deeply felt by the local community.

“Canon Trimble is hugely-respected in the local area,” he said.

“He was in charge of the churches all through the ‘90s, and did a tremendous amount of work. He had such a warm personality, and parishioners have come to me to tell me how upset they are at learning of his passing.

“I just want to pay my respects to Canon Trimble’s family, and let them know that the thoughts and prayers of the congregation in Donegal Town are with them.”

Canon Trimble was also a passionate local historian, co-authoring a number of published books on the history of his hometown, Castlederg, titled ‘Red River Valley’ Volumes 1 – 3.

He has further contributed to books about Newtownstewart Golf Club, which he was a member of, before later, becoming president.

And in his younger years, he played for Strabane Rugby Club.

He further co-authored books with well-known local historian, James Emery, who was his next door neighbour for many years.

“Reverend Trimble was a much-loved member of the local community, a great neighbour and a good friend whom I’ve known for many years,” Mr Emery said.

“We worked together writing three books on the history of Castlederg, and he was passionate about history.

“He also worked on local history books in Donegal and Newtownstewart Golf Club.

“He ministered all over Northern Ireland and Donegal, and was liked by everyone he met.”

The Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Canon Trimble will be held in Derg Parish Church today (Thursday, November 9) at 2pm.

Please note that the committal in Castlederg New Cemetery will be for family only.