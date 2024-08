TRIBUTES have been paid to a widely-respected former GAA player from Glenmornan who captained the Tyrone Vocational Schools team to an Ulster title over 20 years ago.

Father-of-two Paul Bradley, late of Gorticrum Road, died at the Foyle Hospice last Friday after a lengthy illness.

He was a talented player at Owen Roe O’Neill’s, rising through the ranks of the Leckpatrick club from the various youth teams up to the senior side.

Mr Bradley captained the Tyrone vocational squad which won the Ulster title before reaching an All-Ireland Final in the year 2000.

The Glenmornan native later worked as a PE teacher in London, where he made Gaelic football part of the curriculum. He even arranged a friendly between his former school, St Colman’s High School in Strabane, and the London-based Bexley Grammar School.

A spokesperson for Owen Roe O’Neill’s praised Mr Bradley as a ‘dedicated club player’ who then became an ‘ardent supporter’.

In a tribute online, the spokesperson stated, “The club has experienced another distressing loss… A player who gave his all, earning him the honour of captaining the Tyrone Vocational Schools team to an Ulster title and onwards to an All-Ireland Final.

“Paul left us our memories but today our thoughts are with his family.”

Ten years ago, Mr Bradley was diagnosed with a brain tumour and he had an operation to remove it. Unfortunately, during the procedure he had a stroke which affected his speech and movement.

His funeral Mass on Monday at St Joseph’s Church, Glenmornan was celebrated by Fr Michael Doherty, who had known Mr Bradley since he was a pupil at St Colman’s.

The priest told mourners that the Owen Roe’s stalwart was a dedicated father who fought hard against his illness.

Speaking to the UlsterHerald after the funeral, Fr Doherty said, “I knew Paul from his early days and, even back then, you could see what a talented footballer he was. He really was a gifted sportsman and, even after he suffered a stroke, he continued to keep active.

“He played badminton and I even picked him up from a few walking football matches at Foyle Arena. Paul never let his condition get him down and was a well-thought-of member of the community.”

Mr Bradley was interred in the adjoining cemetery at St Joseph’s Church.

He is survived by children Ronan and Lottie, mother and father Michael and Maire, his siblings Declan, Siobhan, Martin and Joan and wider family circle.