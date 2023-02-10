Tributes to Drumquin native and respected St Enda’s clubman

BRENDAN McAleer, who has died at the age of 79, was one of the most respected business people in the Omagh town and wider north-west for many years, and also a prominent local GAA official.

A native of Drumquin, he was the last surviving member of a family of 13 children

After leaving school, Mr McAleer began working in the retail industry locally, and also spent a number of years working on the buses in Belfast.

However, in the early 1970s he moved back to Omagh. Over the following 35 years he worked for Coca-Cola on the Gortin Road in the town as manager and supervisor.

This important role saw him guide the development of the store, which supplied the product throughout the north-west in counties Tyrone, Fermanagh, Derry and even into Donegal.

In addition, to his professional role, Mr McAleer was also a key member of the Omagh St Enda’s GAA club over more than 30 years.

His first involvement was as assistant treasurer in 1980 and 1981. Then, Mr McAleer’s enthusiasm and interest resulted in him becoming deeply involved in the club’s senior football committee.

It was through this that he held the position of senior football committee chairman from 1984 until 1993.

In 1984, he became manager of the senior team which reached the Tyrone county final and in 1988 was still chairman of the football committee when the St Enda’s won their first county title in 25 years.

The St Enda’s club praised Mr McAleer’s dedication to the promotion of gaelic games and culture.

‘highly respected’

“Brendan was a highly respected and popular clubman who also never forgot his Drumquin roots,” a spokesperson for St Enda’s said.

“After finishing a seven-year spell as football chairman, he subsequently took up the role as social club chairman in 1995, club vice-chairman in 1996 and 1997 and chairman in 1998.

“Brendan continued as club chairman in 1999 and was returned to the position three years later in 2002, making him one of the most active and indeed successful officials in the club’s history.”

In 2013, Mr McAleer’s dedication and years of service were rewarded when he was recognised as president of the St Enda’s club.

Mr McAleer’s funeral Mass took place in St Mary’s, Killyclogher on Saturday morning.

He was pre-deceased by his wife, Eileen, a few years ago and is survived by his daughter, Lavinia, son-in-law, Michael McCarney and grandson, Malachi.

He was also pre-deceased by his brothers and sisters, Tommy, Patsy, Gabriel, Sean, Peter, Ray, Fonsie, Vincent, sisters Teta, Peggy, Babs and Maura and their parents, Paddy and Bridget.