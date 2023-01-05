Tributes to ‘icon of friendliness’ Mrs Lilley

GLOWING tributes have been paid to an esteemed former Tyrone teacher, described as ‘an icon of friendliness’, who has died at the rich age of 92.

A native of Trillick, ‘community legend’ Maria Theresa Lilley (née Kelly) passed away peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, following a recent medical procedure..

The dear wife of the late Packie (RIP), ‘Marie’ – as she was affectionately known – will be remembered as a remarkably kind and sprightly lady, who enjoyed an active life across the Tyrone and Fermanagh communities, particularly in Ederney.

‘Always smiling’

Hailing from the townland, Kilknock, Mrs Lilley was born on Monday, September 22, 1930, and enjoyed a blossoming career as a relief school teacher, where she quickly gained the reputation of being ‘an engaging conversationalist’, and a person who ‘was always smiling’.

In 1957, she married Patrick Lilley from the townland of Tedd near Irvinestown.

The pair set up home at Drumkeen on the graveyard road on the edge of Ederney village, and together, they had two children, Brendan and Martin.

Sadly, in 1963 her husband died tragically aged 32-years-old in a traffic accident at Ardess Cross.

Mrs Lilley taught extensively throughout both Tyrone and Fermanagh; her pupils truly relishing in the time spent in her magnetic, thoughtful and attentive presence.

After her retirement, she remained active working as a senior meal’s supervisor at the new St Joseph’s PS at Ardvarney Road, Ederney, which opened in 1972.

An enthusiastic volunteer, Mrs Lilley was a founder member and first secretary of the Glendarragh Senior Citizens Club established by Ederney Trust in February 1991, but she was also a fervent and faithful servant of the Culmaine Parish.

Indeed, in 2018, she became the deserving recipient of the ‘Benemerenti Medal’ for her exemplary work and commitment when she received the Papal recognition from Pope Francis.

She decided to retire from her sacristan role in 2020 after almost 44 years of commendable service.

Funeral arrangements

Mrs Lillley’s remains will be reposing in McKervey’s Funeral home today (Thursday) from 2-5pm. Strictly family time, from 5pm.

Requiem Mass will take place tomorrow (Friday) at 12 noon, followed by Interment in Irvinestown’s Sacred Heart Cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed on the church webcam.