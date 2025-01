A FOUNDING member of Carrickmore Youth Club has been remembered at his funeral for his profound dedication to family and his tireless contributions to community life.

Jim Gallagher, of Ballintrain Road, died on December 11 at the age of 90.

The father of five daughters and one son was laid to rest following the funeral Mass at St Colmcille’s Church in Carrickmore.

Born in Dromore, he was married to his beloved wife, Mary (née Daly), for 62 years. Together, they raised six children: Michele Rowe (Tim RIP), Janet Toal (Jim), Aileen O’Kane (Michael), Lucille Curran (Sean), Paulette McManus (Jim), and Keith (Ann).

Mr Gallagher was also a proud grandfather to 16 grandchildren and great-grandfather to two.

Parish priest Fr Peter McAnenly said that Mr Gallagher was first and foremost a family man who would have done anything for his wife and children.

The priest praised his dedication to the local community, both through his work in the building trade and his leadership roles in various organizations, including the GAA club and Carrickmore Youth Club.

Fr McAnenly said: “Jim and Mary met at the Star Ballroom in Omagh and married in 1962. They were very blessed with 62 years of married life together, and he and Mary were blessed with six children and in more recent years 16 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

“Above all else, Jim was a family man, a much-loved husband, father, grandfather and brother. He was a good and kindly neighbour and a great friend to many.

“He will be remembered as a very good and giving man. A man who loved his work and his family. He worked as a builder both here and further afield. He was a very gifted man with his hands and I’m sure for years to come he will be remembered at numerous sites where he’s left his mark through his work.”

Pope’s visit

Both Fr McAnenly and the Gallagher family reflected on how Jim had driven the bus from Carrickmore to see Pope John Paul II in Galway at the Youth Mass in 1979.

His daughter wondered how he had got the dilapidated vehicle all the way to the Galway Racecourse for the momentous event.

“We don’t know how you made it to Galway in that old bus,” she said.

“To dressing up at the pantomine, and keeping everyone motivated at Activ8, dad put his heart and soul into the Carrickmore community, even though he was a Dromore man.

“We will cherish these memories forever, even though we don’t doubt he’s looking down on us now wondering what devilments we could get up to here.

“Thank you dad, you were a brilliant father, so good to mum and we will miss you dearly.”