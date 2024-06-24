Trillick husband raises £9k for charity who supports his wife

When Roisin McElholm was first diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS), her life changed dramatically.

Having worked for 19 years as an occupational therapist in the Western Trust while managing a busy family life with her husband Brendan and their two sons, Roisin was used to an energetic and hectic routine.

However, when the Trillick woman began experiencing symptoms consistent with MS, she was forced to take ill-health retirement, leading to a significant lifestyle adjustment.

Roisin shared her story with the UH to raise awareness of MS and highlight the vital work of the MS Society within the local community.

“I was diagnosed with relapsing-remitting MS in December 2020,” she said. “My first symptoms included numbness, fatigue, and slower mobility, which led to my diagnosis by a neurologist.”

MS affects over 5,300 people in Northern Ireland, impacting the brain and spinal cord. Symptoms vary from person to person but can include fatigue, pain, vision problems, and mobility issues.

Most people are diagnosed in their 30s or 40s, but MS can affect individuals of all ages, ethnic backgrounds, and genders.

‘HUGE CHANGE’

“It has been a huge change for me because I worked for 19 years, so it’s very different being at home,” said Roisin.

“It’s taken me a while to get into a new routine, but bit by bit I’m getting there.”

Despite the challenges, Roisin expressed relief that her family life has remained relatively unchanged.

“I am still independent and can drive, but I just wouldn’t be as strong or energetic as before.

“I use a four-wheel walker now because walking is not as easy, but it hasn’t really impacted too much on family life.”

Roisin credits the MS Society for providing essential support since her diagnosis.

“The charity has been brilliant. I had a passing awareness of the MS Society before, but since being diagnosed, I have seen the benefits first-hand,” she said.

The MS Society’s extensive online resources helped Roisin understand her condition better during those initial weeks.

“Their website provided a clear understanding of MS and how it can impact a person. It’s a great tool for learning and understanding.”

Additionally, Roisin highlighted several services offered by the MS Society that have significantly improved her quality of life.

“I get reflexology every month, which helps with stress, pain, and fatigue, making me feel more energetic,” she said.

“The charity also provides funding towards yoga, which greatly helps with balance and flexibility – two big issues for me.

“There are also lunches every three to four months when the whole group comes together and gets the opportunity to chat over lunch.”

The social aspect of these activities has been a lifeline for Roisin.

“When I had to stop working, I missed the social aspect the most. With an MS diagnosis, your home becomes your safe environment, and it can be hard to push yourself to get out.

“But The MS Society encourages you to meet other people and socialise, which I have found to be the greatest benefit.”

Brendan’s charity golf day raises more than £9,000 for MS Society

ROISIN McElholm’s husband, Brendan, has raised over £9,000 for the MS Society to show gratitude for the charity’s invaluable support for his wife.

The Trillick man organised a fundraiser at Omagh Golf Club, where he has been a member for two years.

He was joined by over 80 golfers in an afternoon marked by sportsmanship, banter and – most importantly – generosity.

Mini challenges were held across the course, including ‘Beat the Pro’ against club member Rory McGinn, and a welcome barbeque greeted golfers halfway through the course.

A special goodie bag was distributed out at the end containing informative leaflets about MS.

Sharing his delight at the success of the charity fundraiser, Brendan explained, “The local MS Society group is such a support to my wife, Roisin, so I wanted to host my own golf day to try and give back.

“I’ve played in a few fundraiser golf days and have seen what other people have done, but I had no idea how well it would go.

“It feels brilliant to have raised over £9,000 – and there’s still money coming in.”

Strathroy Dairy, who employ Brendan, along with Premiere Electric, were the main sponsors on the day, but the generosity didn’t end with there.

Many local traders and community members dug deep and gave kindly toward a charity which, for 70 years, has been at the forefront of support, research, and campaigning to improve the lives of people with MS.

“I had a lot of support from family, friends and local businesses,” added Brendan.

Stewart Finn, Northern Ireland county director at the MS Society, said, “We are hugely grateful to Brendan, Rosin and everyone who supported their golf day. MS can be relentless, painful and disabling, but our groups provide a lifeline to so many people living with the condition.

“Without the hard work and dedication of our amazing supporters like Brendan, their vital work simply wouldn’t be possible.”

To find out more about the MS Society and the support they offer, visit https://www.mssociety.org.uk/care-and-support