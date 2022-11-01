Trillick mother pays heartfelt tribute to teenage son

A HEART-RENDING collage of photographs of the life of 13-year-old Andrew McFarland from Trillick was shown at his funeral service as his mother Joanne spoke of the tragic loss of the “most loveable and loving child.”

Andrew passed away in his mother’s arms just weeks after his birthday with his father Graham at their side.

Advertisement

A healthy and active young boy, in 2017 he was diagnosed with Batten disease, the common name for a broad form of rare, fatal disorders of the nervous system.

At the Service of Thanksgiving for his life at Omagh Free Presbyterian Church in Omagh, the congregation were shown photographs of a young and active Andrew cycling, riding a horse, on family holidays and playing games with his sister Faith, family and friends and the onset of the progressive debilitating illness.

Mrs McFarland spoke of the family’s profound faith in God and quoting from the scriptures said she drew solace from knowing that Andrew ‘went home’ and that Jesus has taken him by the hand, lifted him up and he has rose into glory.

She said, “We miss Andrew so terribly. Graham, Faith and I will meet our precious boy again in Heaven and never be parted from him again.”

She thanked the doctors, nurses and staff at SWAH who cared for Andrew as well as the community and specialist nurses who cared for him at home. She also thanked the staff at Willowbridge and Kilskeery Independent Christian School, the church and Sunday School community.

Mrs McFarland expressed gratitude to all the friends and family for their support and prayers in recent years and asked that they continue to pray for them as they “go home to a much emptier house”.

Describing her beloved son as “the best boy in the world”, she said, “Andrew was beautiful and precious and we as a family would like to thank everyone who loved him or did any small thing to please him throughout his life.”

Advertisement

Reverend Mercer, who celebrated the Thanksgiving Service, thanked the McFarland family for putting together and sharing the recording and photographs of “so many precious memories”.

He spoke of the “family togetherness” in the McFarland home and the ‘happiness’ in their children Andrew and Faith.

He added that we expect our children to outlive us and how “the love and care that Andrew got throughout his illness from his parents and sister Faith never wavered”.

Rev Mercer said Andrew “touched many, many hearts throughout his short life” and offered consolation through the Gospel saying, “Andrew is not suffering today, he is with Christ”.

Andrew McFarland was laid to rest in Fintona Cemetery He is survived by his parents Graham and Joanne, sister Faith, grandparents Walter, Ethel, Joe and Sharon, uncles, aunts, cousins and a wide family circle.