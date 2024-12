TUMMERY Primary School, located outside Dromore, added another accolade to its growing achievements by participating in the Gaeilge24 Challenge recently.

The school joined 25,000 students from 250 schools across 32 counties in a unique initiative that encouraged participants to speak only Irish for 24 hours.

The campaign, organised by Conradh na Gaeilge, aimed to immerse young people in the Irish language and inspire them to use it in every aspect of their lives.

Advertisement

Despite being earmarked for closure in two years, Tummery Primary School has become a hub for promoting the Irish language in recent years, thanks to the dedication of teacher Catherine Boyle.

Speaking to the UH, Miss Boyle expressed the school’s enthusiasm for Gaeilge24.

“Pupils strive to speak as much Irish as they can on a daily basis and as a school community it was great to celebrate the vibrant language culture that we promote here at Tummery PS,” said Miss Boyle.

“As well as speaking Irish throughout the day, our pupils were delighted to showcase their singing talent, reciting Irish language poems and taking part in an Irish language quiz.

“We would also like to thank Dromore GFC for sponsoring us to take part in Gaeilge 24 and providing our pupils with this opportunity.”

Comhaltas Uladh, the Ulster branch of Conradh na Gaeilge, praised the school’s efforts in a statement.

They said, “The fast-growing culture of Irish in Tummery PS and the ease and enthusiasm with which the children approach the language is a perfect example of how the language can be incorporated into everyday life.

Advertisement

“It shows that the language is alive and well in Dromore and Comhaltas Uladh sends a huge comhghairdeas to all involved.

“Mol an Óige agus Tiocfaidh Sí.”

Check out the video showcasing their Irish-filled day on ‘Tummery PS Dromore’ Facebook page.