A RURAL primary school on the outskirts of Dromore has received a prestigious award for their efforts in promoting the Irish language.

As part of the Scoil Spreagtha scheme, spearheaded by Gael Linn, Tummery PS has excelled in integrating Irish into their daily routine and curriculum.

On June 10, at a ceremony held at Ulster University, Magee campus, Tummery PS was not only awarded their Scoil Spreagtha status but also became the first school to receive the ‘Duais Ardmholta na Bliana’ (School of the Year) award, standing out among over 80 schools across the North.

Speaking with the UH earlier this week, Tummery PS teacher, Catherine Boyle said, “The extraordinary efforts put in by our school community to promote the Irish language within the school environment have been embodied in this fantastic and prestigious award.”

“The teachers and pupils at Tummery bring the Irish language to life in many ways around the school,” Ms Boyle added.

“We encourage each other to speak Irish as much as we can, whether that be during Irish class, holding open doors, greeting each other or in general conversation.”

Ms Boyle, along with three students, Ellie Sheridan, Darcie Quinn and Maddie Quinn, attended the accreditation ceremony at Ulster University’s Magee Campus.

“We are absolutely delighted that a small rural country school has been acknowledged at such a huge ceremony. We are shocked that we got chosen out of 80 schools and thrilled to see that the efforts put in by staff and children have been recognised,” she said.

Séamas Mac Eochaidh, educational policy officer with Gael Linn, congratulated Tummery PS, stating, “This award recognises a primary school in the English-medium sector that has made extraordinary efforts to promote the use of our indigenous language in the school environment. Tummery PS fully exhibits the meaning of the word ‘spreagtha’ which means motivated and encouraged.”

Mr Mac Eochaidh also emphasised the importance of the Scoil Spreagtha scheme, especially in light of the absence of primary language provision since the termination of the Primary Modern Languages Programme.

He said, “This has left language learning in Northern Ireland in a precarious situation and ‘Scoil Spreagtha’ will be proactive in ensuring that our primary students do not miss out due to the ineffective educational policy of the Department of Education.

“Gael Linn is delighted to work in collaboration with Ulster University and Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin to provide schools with an incentive to engage with the promotion of Irish which we believe could help to give Irish a stronger profile again in schools and in the wider community.”