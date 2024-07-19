Tyrone couple to share their inspiring story at the Ulster Fleadh

A LOCAL couple, who have strong roots within the Irish traditional music scene, will be sharing the story of their challenging and difficult, but inspiring journey at this year’s Ulster Fleadh in Dromore.

Killyclogher fiddle player, Finbar McCann and his button accordion-playing fiancée, Arlene McCarroll, a teacher from Fintona, can remember the music community always having an integral role in their lives.

The couple shared with the Ulster Herald the importance of that very community, when, following a motorcycle accident, Finbar ultimately made the difficult decision to have his leg amputated.

“Finbar had a motorcycle accident on December 27, 2021, and for the two-and-a-half years that followed, we had been trying to save his leg,” Arlene explained.

“And if you had of asked me last year; Finbar having his leg amputated would have been the worst case scenario, and the hardest decision to make.

“But Finbar made the choice to have an amputation as he knew that the leg was going to get no better, and it gave him control over the situation.”

The couple, who have been together for 13 years and are engaged to be married this Christmas, are set to share their full journey with an audience at this year’s Ulster Fleadh in Dromore; speaking about how making the hardest decision turned out to be the best one.

The event, which will be hosted by podcaster, Lorcan Love, will take place on Wednesday July 24, at 8.15pm in St Patrick’s Hall.

“We will share how my falling off a motorbike and breaking my leg, progressed to deciding to have an amputation,” said Finbar. “We will be talking about our lives over this past two-and-a-half-years, how quickly life can change and our mindset through the whole situation.”

Since his amputation, Finbar is thriving, according to Arlene.

“Finbar’s quality of life is so much better,” she said. “His mobility is so much better, and it has given him back a sense of independence as he isn’t relying on people for the simplest of things – all those things we take for granted. It proved to us that the hardest decision to make, was actually the best in the long run.”

According to the couple, the music community have been a source of great comfort, support and respite during the past two and a half years.

“The music community have supported us through this journey in every way possible,” shared Finbar. “From fundraising, to hospital visits, they have helped us through a difficult time.”

Echoing the words of Finbar, Arlene continued, “I can’t express how grateful we are to the Irish music community; they are unbelievable.

“No matter where you go in the world, you will find them.”

For Finbar, although he was unable to do other things he loved, such has exercise, his ability to perform music was never affected throughout his recovery.

“Finbar has always been able to play throughout everything, and that has given him purpose, and been a massive part of his life,” said Arlene.

The couple concluded by expressing their excitement and fortune to be able to finally share their story with those who helped them along the way, thanking them for their vital support.

“We are excited to have been asked to be a part of the Ulster Fleadh, and to be able to give back to the community who have helped us so much,” Finbar said.

“I am really looking forward to the Fleadh coming to Dromore. I have relatives and friends in competitions, but it’’s not just that… It’s what it brings to the town: The people, who are able to get out in the street and see everybody again and the whole atmosphere,” added Arlene.

“We are so lucky to be a part of this community, and we just can’t wait to come to Dromore to thank everybody, see everybody and enjoy a brilliant week of activity.”

To follow Finbar along on his journey, check out his Instagram: @mccannical_life