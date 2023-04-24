Tyrone GAA clubs promote mental health

PERSONNEL from Dungannon’s four GAA clubs came together to learn how they could use Gaelic sports to raise awareness of mental health issues.

The representatives from Eoghan Ruadh (hurling), Aodh Ruadh (ladies football), Naomh Treasa (camogie) and Thomas Clarkes (mens football) learnt more about wellbeing in sport in a virtual classroom environment.

The club personnel discussed how they could use Gaelic games to build mental health awareness.

Promoted by the Health and Wellbeing Committee in Tyrone GAA, Ulster GAA Sports, SportsNI and led by Adele Boyd from the Open University and QUB, the team found this be an interesting and informative course that led to positive interaction on the virtual session.

For more information on the course, go to http://www.sportni.net/mental-health-training-courses/level-2-reaching-out-through-sport-mental-health-course/.